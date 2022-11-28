What are the three options for medicare that is available? Loreen & Lane offer resources for people to help better understand medicare. Below is a breakdown of the three medicare options available.

Original Medicare

According to Loreen and Lane website, all U.S. citizens are eligible to receive Original Medicare at the age of 65. if you are under the age of 65, you may qualify for Medicare if you have: ALS, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) or have received disability income from Social Security for 24 months. Original Medicare consists of Part A (inpatient hospital services) and Part B (outpatient medical services). Prescription drug coverage is available separately under Medicare’s part D (Prescription Drug Plans) or through part C (Medicare Advantage Plans).

Medicare Advantage

According to Loreen and Lane website, Medicare Advantage plans are an alternative to Original Medicare. Medicare Advantage health insurance plans, also called “MA Plans” or “Part C”, are offered by private Medicare-approved companies. Their website says they may offer many of same preventive benefits found in HMOs (Health Mangement Organization) and PPOs (Preferred Provider Organizations) which may include Prescription drug coverage, Dental, Vision, Hearing, Wellness Programs, and Worldwide Emergency and Urgent care coverage.

Medicare Supplement

According to Loreen and Lane website, Medicare Supplement insurance plans, are used in conjunction with Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) to fill in coverage gaps, including copayments, coinsurance and deductibles, as well as overseas emergency healthcare. These plans are sold by private companies.