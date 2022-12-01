When is the right time to enroll in Medicare? The right time is to enroll is three months before you turn 65, the month you turn 65, or three months after.

If you were already enrolled in Medicare and move, you have 60 days to enroll in a new plan. Each year during the annual enrollment period, you have the chance to change your plan. Open enrollment is currently open and ends Dec. 7th. If you happened to lose the coverage you have, another 60-day special enrollment period is available.

