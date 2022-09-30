Learning how to navigate through medicare can be stressful. Attempting to find the right plan can become even more complicated. That’s why the Medicare Answer Team is here to provide help.

Loreen & Lane LLC or better known as the Medicare Answer Team will be attending an event for Veterans at the American Legion Post 100. The event will be taking place on October 8. Carole Ryan a Licensed Agent and the Medicare Answer Team will be in attendance to break down plans, offer assistance, and take questions anyone has.

For those who do not know, there are Chronic Special Needs plans that focus on getting extra care for individuals who have certain difficulties. Starting on October 15 individuals can get a new plan or look at their current plans to make sure all needs are being met. To learn more, visit https://medicareanswerteam.com/.

Contacts:

Loreen & Lane Office Number: 505-750-7024

Carole Ryan Licensed Agent: 505-463-1052