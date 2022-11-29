Why is it important to have your annual medicare reviewed each year? Loreen & Lane can help you go over the things that can possibly change in your plan.

Three main things that change each year:

Drug coverages changes

Drugs are added and removed

Network Changes

Doctor and Hospital networks are added and removed

New Options that were not available in the prior year

It’s important for you to find out about all these and how they can affect your coverage. For more information give them a call at 505-750-7024