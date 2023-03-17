Loreen and Lane better known as the Medicare Answer Team is helping navigate what oftentimes can be a stressful process of understanding medicare. Friday, they talked about finding the right senior dental care. Today most of their plans come with dental plans that also help them cover implants.

For people who are under 65 they offer something called Next-Day Insurance that will cover fillings and crowns and the dentist’s office of David Giaquinto takes that insurance. ‘In the past, many people would be placed in a waiting period. Some over a year and that was like not having dental insurance because they needed those procedures done right away,’ explained, Giaquinto. Now with the ‘Next day,’ they are able to get cover quicker.

