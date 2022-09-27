This local talk show host is celebrating a huge mile stone. The Colt Balok Show was made to spread encouraging messages about goodness, truth, and beauty with a focus on love and human connection.

They are now celebrating because they have hit 1-million followers on their Facebook Page. Colt Balok, host of the show was born in Mexico and then moved to San Diego where he was put up for adoption. Then he was adopted by a family from Gallup, NM where he grew up. Balok then went on to school and the path chose him as he created ‘The Colt Show.’ Since then they have changed the show’s name, ‘The Colt Balok Show.’

They have conducted interviews with a variety of individuals who have built their ladders to success. To keep up with the show, visit https://www.coltbalok.com/.