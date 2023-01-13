Bates Premier Taekwondo is a local martial arts school with 7 national championship wins under its belt. Boasting several nationally ranked athletes, and two second-degree black belts they are now celebrating their brand new space. This extra space will allow them to take on more taekwondo enthusiasts.

They are a martial arts school specializing in Taekwondo. They teach students aged two to adults. They take athletes out of state to USAT and AAU Nationals every year representing the state of NM. They teach their young student how to follow directions, how to listen, how to count in Korean, and learn skills that they will use throughout their life.

For more information visit batespremiertkd.com.