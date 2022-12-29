Eryn Bent Band has been rocking New Mexico’s music scene for years and has no plans to stop. Monday, she performed her hit “Go down Fighting.” Thursday she played “Don’t Know Why.” To listen to more of Eryn Bent Band’s music, follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Eryn plays full-time both solo and with her band around the state of New Mexico.
Local singer-songwriter Eryn Bent performs ‘Don’t Know Why’
by: Aleli Elizondo
