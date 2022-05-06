This local company works to recognize selflessness. The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors is recognizing a local realtor and how they contribute to a local charity.

They are highlighting Realtor Mark Rickert as a ‘Good Neighbor‘ recipient for his dedication and contributions to the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico. He experienced the death of his mother at age 15 and understands what these individuals at the center are going through. Rickert has volunteered for the past six years at the center working on the Board of Directors, and the Building Committee, raising thousands of dollars, and even offering to clean up the grounds of the Grief Center.

To learn more, visit childrensgrief.org/.