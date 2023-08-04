Red Light Cameras are a show-stopping rock band from Albuqueruqe that packs a punch when they hit the stage. This weekend the band is headlining the 5th Annual Burque Niños Block Party. All proceeds of the event will be benefiting the local nonprofit Cuidando Los Niños.

Some of the most talented musical acts in the Duke City will join together on stage to take a stand and help child homelessness.

Local nonprofit Cuidando Los Niños aims to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. They provide high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, housing, and parent education.

The event is August 5 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fusion located at 708 1st St. NW, Albuquerque, N.M. 87102. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/416051.