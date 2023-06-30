Drawing inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, John Prine, Caetano Veloso, and more Justin Nuñez is a born and bred New Mexican with a thriving music career. His multilingual song selection, poetic songwriting, and powerful voice have earned him a reputation as one of New Mexico’s rising new artists.

His new album “Música del Corazón” is set to be released on July 13th, 2023, and will be Justin’s first fully produced album of 11 original songs.

He performed ‘Love Like Sunday Morning.’ People can download his new album in all streaming platforms. For more information visit justinnunez.bandcamp.com.