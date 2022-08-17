Osavio Crespin is a local jeweler and the owner of Santa Fe Authentic. He stopped by to discuss his art and his participation in Santa Fe’s 100th Indian Market.

Crespin describes himself as a “self-taught” artist. His work is identifiable with his very own “OC 9.25” trademark engraved in all of his jewelry pieces. His craft also comes with an authentification certificate to avoid any fraudulent duplication.

Crespin is used to Santa Fe’s Indian Market as he has been participating for 15 years. He will be located at the boot PAL 257 on the North end of the Plaza.

