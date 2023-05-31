ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve noticed a strong coffee aroma moving through Albuquerque over the last few years, you’re on to something. Albuquerque has welcomed a lot of new coffee shops all over the city as of recent. Visit Albuquerque just put together a newer “Locals guide to some coffee shops in Albuquerque.” Here are some of the shops featured in their list, and a few others to consider.

Bad Ass Coffee & Café

The coffee served here is a product of Hawaii’s Big Island.

Their downtown shop at 4th and Gold also has baked goods, which include breakfast sandwiches that people can grab to-go.

Bike in Coffee

A unique concept, this North Valley spot serves as a pit stop for cyclists where people can grab some coffee and food on an Old Town farm site.

The shop can be accessed by foot or bike near the where the Paseo del Bosque bike trail, meets the I-40 bike trail, between 12th and Rio Grand Boulevard.

The Brew

This downtown shop at 3rd and Gold brings its coffee beans all the way from Cauca, Colombia.

This coffee location has special lattes, including a “Honey Lavender” latte.

Blackbird Coffee House

This shop is located in the heart of Old Town at 206 San Felipe NW surrounded by several small Old Town shops.

Open since 2018, the shop calls itself an artisan coffee house with specially designed lattes “that bring joy in one sip.”

Catopia Cat Café:

Around eight to 10 cats get adopted at this Wyoming and Paseo coffee shop each week.

People can come and work, enjoy a cup of coffee, and cuddle a furry friend.

They have events once a month like yoga with cats and paintings with cats.

Castle Coffee

Castle Coffee’s operators say its goal is to make “a community hub that people can come to and feel like home.”

Located downtown on Tijeras near 7th Street.

Cutbow Coffee

Located on Rio Grande just north of I-40, Cutbow is named after a trout in honor of Cutbow was named after cutbow trout in honor of the owner’s late father.

A portion of every bag of coffee sold is donated to Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, which works to protect water quality.

Golden Crown Panaderia

This family owned bakery serves a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and baked goods along side coffee.

Open since 1972, the father-son business is located at 11th and Mountain near Old Town and downtown.

Humble Coffee

You can find two locations for Humble Coffee: One downtown on Central, and another in Nob Hill at Lomas and Washington.

The Nob Hill location is also home to an annual holiday market.

Little Bear Coffee

Established in 2017, Little Bear Coffee’s original Uptown spot sits on Pennsylvania just north of Menaul.

Little Bear also has a location on Central in Nob Hill, built into a vintage garage.

Meraki Coffee + Market

Meraki in Greek means “the love and attention you put into food, drink, or anything else you may prepare for others.”

Located at 5900 Eubank Blvd NE, where Eubank meets Juan Tabo.

Michael Thomas Coffee

A family-owned coffee shop since 2004 with locations in Nob Hill on Silver, and the southeast heights along Carlisle.

Michael Thomas Coffee is a small, family run coffee shop.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee

Piñon Coffee is a New Mexico staple that has been roasting coffee since 1994 with cafés on 4th Street near Montaño and Alameda near Jefferson Street NE.

Here, you can find flavors like lavender and biscochito, with signature syrups that you won’t find anywhere else.

Plata Coffee

You can find this fun coffee shop inside Sawmill Market in Old Town.

The café focuses on serving coffee from a variety of New Mexico roasters.

Remedy Coffee

You can sit next to the fireplace from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a nice americano, macchiato, and much more at this Old Town coffee shop near Duran’s.

Rust is Gold Coffee

If you’re into motorcycles and coffee, Rust is Gold is your one-stop shop on Eubank near Comanche.

They offer vegan and non-vegan breakfast options. They also host numerous events for motorcycle lovers.

