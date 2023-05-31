ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve noticed a strong coffee aroma moving through Albuquerque over the last few years, you’re on to something. Albuquerque has welcomed a lot of new coffee shops all over the city as of recent. Visit Albuquerque just put together a newer “Locals guide to some coffee shops in Albuquerque.” Here are some of the shops featured in their list, and a few others to consider.

Bad Ass Coffee & Café

  • The coffee served here is a product of Hawaii’s Big Island.
  • Their downtown shop at 4th and Gold also has baked goods, which include breakfast sandwiches that people can grab to-go.

Bike in Coffee

  • A unique concept, this North Valley spot serves as a pit stop for cyclists where people can grab some coffee and food on an Old Town farm site.
  • The shop can be accessed by foot or bike near the where the Paseo del Bosque bike trail, meets the I-40 bike trail, between 12th and Rio Grand Boulevard.
The Brew

  • This downtown shop at 3rd and Gold brings its coffee beans all the way from Cauca, Colombia.
  • This coffee location has special lattes, including a “Honey Lavender” latte.
Blackbird Coffee House

  • This shop is located in the heart of Old Town at 206 San Felipe NW surrounded by several small Old Town shops.
  • Open since 2018, the shop calls itself an artisan coffee house with specially designed lattes “that bring joy in one sip.”
Catopia Cat Café:

  • Around eight to 10 cats get adopted at this Wyoming and Paseo coffee shop each week.
  • People can come and work, enjoy a cup of coffee, and cuddle a furry friend.
  • They have events once a month like yoga with cats and paintings with cats.
Castle Coffee

  • Castle Coffee’s operators say its goal is to make “a community hub that people can come to and feel like home.”
  • Located downtown on Tijeras near 7th Street.
Cutbow Coffee

  • Located on Rio Grande just north of I-40, Cutbow is named after a trout in honor of Cutbow was named after cutbow trout in honor of the owner’s late father.
  • A portion of every bag of coffee sold is donated to Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, which works to protect water quality.
Golden Crown Panaderia

  • This family owned bakery serves a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and baked goods along side coffee.
  • Open since 1972, the father-son business is located at 11th and Mountain near Old Town and downtown.

Little Bear Coffee

  • Established in 2017, Little Bear Coffee’s original Uptown spot sits on Pennsylvania just north of Menaul.
  • Little Bear also has a location on Central in Nob Hill, built into a vintage garage.
Meraki Coffee + Market

  • Meraki in Greek means “the love and attention you put into food, drink, or anything else you may prepare for others.”
  • Located at 5900 Eubank Blvd NE, where Eubank meets Juan Tabo.
Michael Thomas Coffee

  • A family-owned coffee shop since 2004 with locations in Nob Hill on Silver, and the southeast heights along Carlisle.
  • Michael Thomas Coffee is a small, family run coffee shop.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee

  • Piñon Coffee is a New Mexico staple that has been roasting coffee since 1994 with cafés on 4th Street near Montaño and Alameda near Jefferson Street NE.
  • Here, you can find flavors like lavender and biscochito, with signature syrups that you won’t find anywhere else.
Plata Coffee

  • You can find this fun coffee shop inside Sawmill Market in Old Town.
  • The café focuses on serving coffee from a variety of New Mexico roasters.
Remedy Coffee

  • You can sit next to the fireplace from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a nice americano, macchiato, and much more at this Old Town coffee shop near Duran’s.
Rust is Gold Coffee

  • If you’re into motorcycles and coffee, Rust is Gold is your one-stop shop on Eubank near Comanche.
  • They offer vegan and non-vegan breakfast options. They also host numerous events for motorcycle lovers.

To see the full list, you can visit visitalbuquerque.org.