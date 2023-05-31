ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve noticed a strong coffee aroma moving through Albuquerque over the last few years, you’re on to something. Albuquerque has welcomed a lot of new coffee shops all over the city as of recent. Visit Albuquerque just put together a newer “Locals guide to some coffee shops in Albuquerque.” Here are some of the shops featured in their list, and a few others to consider.
- The coffee served here is a product of Hawaii’s Big Island.
- Their downtown shop at 4th and Gold also has baked goods, which include breakfast sandwiches that people can grab to-go.
- A unique concept, this North Valley spot serves as a pit stop for cyclists where people can grab some coffee and food on an Old Town farm site.
- The shop can be accessed by foot or bike near the where the Paseo del Bosque bike trail, meets the I-40 bike trail, between 12th and Rio Grand Boulevard.
- This downtown shop at 3rd and Gold brings its coffee beans all the way from Cauca, Colombia.
- This coffee location has special lattes, including a “Honey Lavender” latte.
- This shop is located in the heart of Old Town at 206 San Felipe NW surrounded by several small Old Town shops.
- Open since 2018, the shop calls itself an artisan coffee house with specially designed lattes “that bring joy in one sip.”
- Around eight to 10 cats get adopted at this Wyoming and Paseo coffee shop each week.
- People can come and work, enjoy a cup of coffee, and cuddle a furry friend.
- They have events once a month like yoga with cats and paintings with cats.
- Castle Coffee’s operators say its goal is to make “a community hub that people can come to and feel like home.”
- Located downtown on Tijeras near 7th Street.
- Located on Rio Grande just north of I-40, Cutbow is named after a trout in honor of Cutbow was named after cutbow trout in honor of the owner’s late father.
- A portion of every bag of coffee sold is donated to Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, which works to protect water quality.
- This family owned bakery serves a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and baked goods along side coffee.
- Open since 1972, the father-son business is located at 11th and Mountain near Old Town and downtown.
- You can find two locations for Humble Coffee: One downtown on Central, and another in Nob Hill at Lomas and Washington.
- The Nob Hill location is also home to an annual holiday market.
- Established in 2017, Little Bear Coffee’s original Uptown spot sits on Pennsylvania just north of Menaul.
- Little Bear also has a location on Central in Nob Hill, built into a vintage garage.
- Meraki in Greek means “the love and attention you put into food, drink, or anything else you may prepare for others.”
- Located at 5900 Eubank Blvd NE, where Eubank meets Juan Tabo.
- A family-owned coffee shop since 2004 with locations in Nob Hill on Silver, and the southeast heights along Carlisle.
- Michael Thomas Coffee is a small, family run coffee shop.
- Piñon Coffee is a New Mexico staple that has been roasting coffee since 1994 with cafés on 4th Street near Montaño and Alameda near Jefferson Street NE.
- Here, you can find flavors like lavender and biscochito, with signature syrups that you won’t find anywhere else.
- You can find this fun coffee shop inside Sawmill Market in Old Town.
- The café focuses on serving coffee from a variety of New Mexico roasters.
- You can sit next to the fireplace from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a nice americano, macchiato, and much more at this Old Town coffee shop near Duran’s.
- If you’re into motorcycles and coffee, Rust is Gold is your one-stop shop on Eubank near Comanche.
- They offer vegan and non-vegan breakfast options. They also host numerous events for motorcycle lovers.
