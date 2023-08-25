The Slums of Harvard are shaking up the music scene here in the Duke City, bringing to the stage a little bit of everything. From punk and rock to funk, and rap there is no other band with this unique type of sound. The band joined New Mexico Living Friday morning. Sharing more about the band and what they are doing to stay on the up and up.

Slums of Harvard is a band of 6 High School friends who share a passion for music, having a good time, and embracing one’s true identity. The Slums of Harvard focuses on creating an environment that is inclusive, welcoming, and all-around fun for all who attend their shows and listen to their music.

They will be performing at Marble Downtown, on Saturday, August 26. For more information visit their webpage slumsofharvard.com.