One of the quickest ways to ruin your day is to find out that your roof is leaking; that is why the professionals with LNB Enterprises LLC put their focus on preventative roofing. The New Mexico roofing company offers both commercial and residential services, even providing up to 30-year warranties on some of their roofs.

The experts at LNB Enterprises can examine your roof to ensure it will hold up as long as possible. Getting your roof checked out can allow the professionals to make repairs before you have to entirely replace it, saving money in the long run.

The company offers various roofing systems; LNB’s IB Roof System is a PVC membrane that works on flat roofs, but the company also offers services for shingled roofs, gravel roofs, metal roofs, and more. LNB Enterprises offers lifetime warranties on its IB Roof System, courtesy of the manufacturer, as well as 10-year workmanship warranties to make repairs if any issues arise.

The professionals with LNB work with transparency and open communication. The company strives to be honest with its customers, explaining when a new roof is needed and when it is not.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21, the company will be at the Rio Rancho Events Center for the New Mexico Home and Remodeling Expo. LNB Enterprises will be at the show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to answer any questions. To learn more about LNB Enterprises, click here.