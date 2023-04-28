LNB Enterprises LLC has always stressed the importance of making sure your home and the things inside it are protected. Preventative roofing is a key thing in ensuring the longevity of your roof. As monsoon season is approaching it’s never been a better time to make sure that your roof is in tip-top shape.

Ahead of the monsoon season is it important to prevent a leak before it happens and LNB Enterprises LLC has you covered. It’s important to prevent a leak because it not only damages your roof it also can cause health issues. They offer a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer, plus 10 years from them to a residential and a commercial for up to 30 years.



For more information visit lnbnm.com or call 505-980-7894.









