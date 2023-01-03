LNB Enterprises LLC is a local roofing company serving all of New Mexico. The company is dedicated to roofing your flat roof home with the best technologies available. With cold and wet weather here now is the perfect time to give them a call and make sure that your roof is in its best shape.

LNB Enterprises LLC understands that New Mexico’s weather can be unpredictable and it’s better to look over your roof before it’s damaged. They proudly install the IB Roof Systems PVC Membrane. This is a top of the line product that will protect your home or business against heat and cold. LNB is proud of the work they do and offer a lifetime warranty in residential homes, up to 30 years on a commercial warranty, and also 10 years workmanship warranty on their own labor.

For more information visit lnbnm.com or call 505-980-7894.