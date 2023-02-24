LNB Enterprises LLC has always stressed the importance of preventative roofing making sure your home and the things inside it are protected. In New Mexico, the weather can be crazy and change quickly, so don’t wait in taking care of your roof.

LNB Enterprises LLC understands that New Mexico’s weather can be unpredictable and it’s better to look over your roof before it’s damaged. They proudly install the IB Roof Systems PVC Membrane. This is a top-of-the-line product that will protect your home or business against heat and cold. LNB is proud of the work they do and offers a lifetime warranty in residential homes, up to 30 years on a commercial warranty, and also 10 years workmanship warranty on their own labor.

They will be out in the community at the Albuquerque Home Show this weekend February 25 & 26. Sat. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at EXPO New Mexico, New Mexico State Fairgrounds, venue parking $7, with free admission. This is an amazing time for the community to go out & and talk to them about any concerns they might have with their roofs and meet their team in person.

For more information visit lnbnm.com or call 505-980-7894.