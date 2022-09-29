Another local business is celebrating a milestone. LNB Enterprises LLC provides superior products and services for home roofing needs. With fall starting, winter is around the corner and we all know it is never too early to make sure roofs are ready for the storms ahead.

They are also celebrating a great achievement reaching their 1 year anniversary on October 1. Lucas Satterfield President of LNB, stated they have learned a lot in their first year and their amazing customers have carried them through. They work to provide New Mexico roofs with a lifetime warranty for personal and 30 years for commercial. Best of all they offer free estimates.

Customers who reach out to LNB Enterprises will receive an estimate and go over a very detailed list of how, why, and what they are doing to repair your roof. They will be attending the Albuquerque Home Show on October 15 ad 16 to display what they do. To learn more, visit https://www.lnbnm.com/.