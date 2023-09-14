LNB Enterprises LLC is a New Mexico roofing company that will be celebrating its second year in business this month. The company has always stressed the importance of preventative roofing to make sure that homes and the things inside of them are protected.

With New Mexico’s unpredictable weather, it is better to not wait when it comes to taking care of a roof. LNB Enterprises offers silicone coating, PVC roofing, pitched roofing, metal roofing, and more for both homes and commercial businesses.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, LNB is hosting a home show on October 21 and 22 at EXPO New Mexico. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. At the home show, the company will offer information, roofing samples, and more to attendees.

The business’s IB PVC membrane roofs are so dependable that LNB Enterprises offers lifetime residential warranties on them. Offering free estimates all through the state of New Mexico, LNB Enterprises can be reached at (505) 980-7894 or (844) 460-3003. To learn more about the New Mexico roofing company, visit their website here.