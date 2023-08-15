ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin-spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already.
Below are the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque:
O’Bean’s Coffee Cafe & Cruiser
Year-round pumpkin spice latte
Napoli Coffee
Year-round “Pumpkin Patch” latte
Whispering Bean Coffee Roasters
Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 1
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 8
The Human Bean
Fall menu active as of Wednesday, August 9
Piñon Coffee House
Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 15
Dunkin’ Donuts
Fall menu returns on Wednesday, August 16
Starbucks
Fall menu returns on Thursday, August 24
*Post will be updated as more shops release their fall 2023 menus