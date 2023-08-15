ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With fall just around the corner, many are anxiously awaiting the return of pumpkin-spice lattes. Whether you love the sweet drinks or hate them, they will be hitting Albuquerque shops soon – with some even here already.

Below are the fall menu release dates for some coffee shops around Albuquerque:

O’Bean’s Coffee Cafe & Cruiser

Year-round pumpkin spice latte

Napoli Coffee

Year-round “Pumpkin Patch” latte

Whispering Bean Coffee Roasters

Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 1

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 8

The Human Bean

Fall menu active as of Wednesday, August 9

Piñon Coffee House

Fall menu active as of Tuesday, August 15

Dunkin’ Donuts

Fall menu returns on Wednesday, August 16

Starbucks

Fall menu returns on Thursday, August 24

*Post will be updated as more shops release their fall 2023 menus