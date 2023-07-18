ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is known for its sunsets and sunrises. People can enjoy the city’s beautiful landscape from one of the many rooftop bars. Visit Albuquerque named the Roof Top Bars in Albuquerque.

Apothecary Lounge

Located on the roof of Hotel Parq Central, Apothecary Lounge offers great views of the Sandia Mountains. They specialized in Prohibition-era cocktails. While there sample some of their small plates while you’re there too. Drinks to try: 19th-century pharmaceutical drinks, rye whiskey, honey, and spices



Level 5 Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge

Level 5 serves meals and drinks, which is located on the fifth floor of Hotel Chaco. People can enjoy the Sandia Mountain and parts of Old Town. Drinks to try: Try the Botanist and house-made kombucha



Season Rotisserie & Grill

Seasons overlooks the Historic Old Town, and this is the place to go for steak and fresh seafood that also has delicious cocktails. This is a family-owned restaurant and rooftop which gets many of its ingredients locally. Drinks to try: Try the mix of Espolon Blanco



Ibiza Lounge

You will find Ibizia Lounge on the roof at Hotel Andaluz in downtown. Visitors can also try some favorites from the restaurants downstairs MÁS – Tapas y Vino. Drinks to try: Try the ‘frosé’ a frozen rosé



Bien Shur Rooftop Lounge

Head over to Sandia Resort & Casino to find Bien Shur Rooftop Lounge. Enjoy the Sandia Mountains while enjoying some beer or wine.

Open only on Fridays and Saturdays. Drinks to try: Guest can drink the Sandia Watermelon cider



Vintage 423