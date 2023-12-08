Lisa Lucas and Debrianna Mansini are TV pros and co-hosts of the hit YouTube and Facebook Live sensation Golden Goose Kitchen. The two have released a fun cookbook titled “That Time We Ate Our Feelings.”

The cookbook includes recipes and stories that Lisa and Debrianna shared when they started broadcasting their culinary adventures during the COVID-19 lockdown and the dark days that followed. In the process of sharing their recipes, anxieties, and humor, they connected with a hungry audience that spans the globe.

Lisa Lucas is a professional writer/producer/actor who has worked on over 37 TV series including The Bachelor on ABC, Work of Art on Bravo and Emmy-winning My 1st Time on NBC. Debrianna Mansini is an actor, writer, and activist known for her role as Fran in AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and playing opposite Oscar winner Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart.

The cookbook was released on November 28. It’s also available everywhere books are sold, including Barnes and Noble and your local independent bookstore. Lisa and Debrianna will be signing copies of their new book at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffee House located at 202 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501 December 8 at 6 p.m. The event is free.