Serving up authentic Italian sweets and drinks that will take your pallet and mind to Italy.

At Linda’s Dolc, all of their ingredients are fresh, personally selected and imported from the best Italian locations, even its menu is in Italian.

Born and raised in a small mountain town in northern Italy, growing up in a family that cooks everything from scratch. She begin baking as a hobby. Also having allergies, she wanted to satisfy her cravings safely. And now she has mastered her skills.

You can find Linda’s Dolci, at 8520 Montgomery Blvd. They are open Wed-Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and weekends 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Those hours might change, they ask to always check before visiting. For more information visit lindasdolci.com.