The New Mexico Primary is on June 7 and early voting ends on June 4. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover talked about the importance of the New Mexico Primary and what you need to know.

She says there are 20 locations throughout Bernalillo County where people can cast their early vote. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline for absentee applications to be received is June 2. Applications received after June 2 will be rejected even if it is postmarked on the 2nd. Also, the last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them is June 3.

For a preview of the primary election candidate list, visit https://candidateportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/CandidateList.aspx?eid=2827&cty=99