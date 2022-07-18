Steve Jones AKA Lil Bo Diddley and Mark Padilla stopped by to talk about their latest collaboration “My Pick Em Up Truck.”

Lil Bo Diddley says he sang “My Pick Em Up Truck” to Padilla who made the music for it immediately. The two artists worked together on that project for another few days and then recorded it. Padilla also remixed the song to make a “dance version” of it.

Lil Bo Diddley, son of the legendary Bo Diddley says we have to bring back “live music places.” He performs at various locations around town and especially at the Monte Vista fire station where he is every Wednesday. In addition to producing music, Padilla also owns Lesmens Music.