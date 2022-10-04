Lift Your Spirits week is here. They will be having events throughout the week leading up to their festival at the Balloon Museum Friday, October 7. Lift Your Spirits was created to promote local distilleries all around New Mexico, not just in Albuquerque. For nearly a decade, the New Mexico distillers guild was created to promote the art or artisanal distilled spirits production in the state.

October 4, 2022, special, is tequila and Tractor Brewing Company pairing. It will be a flight of mini margaritas paired with four tacos.

The festival will be at Balloon Museum, starting at 4 p.m. There will be 15 distilleries, tickets and general admission is $10, designated drivers $5, and kids under three are free. There will also be local musicians. For more information about this event, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/special-events-festivals/lift-your-spirits