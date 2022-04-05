We have a brand new theater in town.

Actors Studio 66 is the newest theater company in town and they focus on socially relevant theater. The theater is getting ready to debut its first production titled, ‘Life Sucks.’ The play is something they describe as a satirical contemporary version of Anton Chekhov’s ‘Uncle Vanya.’ Frederick Ponzlov Artistic Director and Merrit C. Glover Actress joined New Mexico Living to talk about the founding of their theater and the upcoming production.

You can check out the latest production running from April 7 to April 24 with many options to find the right time and day for you. Visit here to purchase tickets and check showtimes.