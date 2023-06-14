For almost 28 years Life Change Psychotherapy Institute has been a center for excellence in the therapeutic arts and science of becoming a healthy human being. They do so by providing emotion-focused counseling and personal growth experiences for adults along with emotionally focused therapy for couples. Now they are rolling out a new healing hearts together program.

Loneliness has gotten worse with the pandemic, and that is one of our nation’s biggest killers, explained, Tricia Mckenna, Ph.D., life change psychotherapy institute. Cardiac and loneliness are connected due to people not being happy within their relationship. Its clinicians provide emotion-focused counseling and personal growth experiences for adult individuals, and Emotionally Focused Therapy for couples. Most insurance plans are accepted.

Healing Hearts Together, free info night, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m. Call to RSVP at 505-271-5050. For more information visit lifechangetherapy.net.