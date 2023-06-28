Promoting literacy and all the opportunities that come with it. Educators have emphasized that reading with your preschool child is the single most important activity to prepare a child for school. That’s why “Libros for Kids” a charitable non-profit is partnering with Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ to provide access to books for local children while inspiring parents to read to their young ones as much as possible.

Libros for Kids help kids under five sign up in Albuquerque to get books every month. They receive the books by mail every month. This also allows kids to bond with their families by learning to read together. “Reading to babies is like hugging them with words,” said Katherine Chilton, Director, of Libros for Kids. They have designed onesies for babies to receive donations, to continue to fund ‘Libros for Kids.’ To donate or for more information visit librosforkids.org.