Summer is right around the corner. That means it might be time to start those home improvement projects.

Chip Wade Celebrity Designer joined New Mexico Living to offer some tips and tricks to make those improvements. Wade says the best place to start is in the bathroom. He breaks down what Wet Wall is and how you can bring it into your home. He also recommends the Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System, which filters water throughout your system to be safer.

Outdoor improvements are always easiest with power tools. Green Machine is the performance you need to keep your yard looking nice. Wade always recommends being safe, First Alert EZ Fire Spray is like a fire extinguisher but in a compact device. Finally, he talks about E-Z Breathe which clears the air in your home. For more from Chip Wade, visit wadeworkscreative.com/.