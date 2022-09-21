LEGO Masters is the ultimate building competition. There are 12 teams of two’s and you have a certain amount of time to build a brick building. “Ready to Launch” series premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, September 21, 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on FOX.

Challenges include a NASA-themed episode, an incredible tree house challenge, a LEGO dog show, and more to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders.

LEGO Masters hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design, and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.