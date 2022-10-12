If you’re looking at trying to buy a home, professionals at Legacy Mortgage can help. Celebrating 20 years, Legacy Mortgage is the only New Mexico-based independent mortgage banker that can provide home financing for all of New Mexico.

Jack Thompson, CEO of Legacy Mortage says right now he thinks people should look into buying a home. “I do believe they should. I mean we are in a high inflation rate environment, we are getting eight percent inflation housing right now and if you just keep putting off buying will make it more expensive down the road,” said Thompson.

“Marry the Home date the rate” is an analogy that Legacy Mortage goes by. Thompson says people should love their homes. For more information visit their website.

