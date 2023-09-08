Leela Quantum Tech is making moves to pioneer natural health innovation. The company combines science and quantum energy healing to create products people can integrate into their daily lives.

The technology of Leela Quantum Tech works with energy to combat harmful frequencies that may be coming from devices like cell phones, televisions, microwaves, and others “that can have a negative impact on your health and emotional well-being.” The technology can work on all living beings, such as plants, animals, and humans.

Leela Quantum Tech has used live blood analysis to test the effectiveness of its products. This method shows blood cells up close and in real-time so the effects of frequency-emitting devices and Leela’s products can be compared.

According to Leela’s website, the benefits of the products are as follows:

Restore the energetic balance at home

Reduce harmful frequencies in all rooms

Optimize the quality of your tap water

Beautify your home in a healthy way

Create a good sleeping environment

Turn your balcony or garden into a place of relaxation

Feel the motivating energy in your home office

Available products include the Leela Quantum Bloc, Leela Quantum Energy Frequency Card, Leela Quantum H.E.A.L Energy Capsule, and more.