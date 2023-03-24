Medical episodes can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time, that’s why it’s crucial to stay up to date with your CPR skills just in case of an emergency. Chingona CPR can help you with that.

They offer American Heart Association training in Basic Life Saver CPR/AED and Heartsaver CPR/AED/First Aid certifications. New Mexico has good samaritan laws, which allow you to help any individual who needs help without fear of repercussion. Having the proper training can help save a life.

Chingona CPR offers classes to sign up visit their Facebook page or call directly 505-690-0164.