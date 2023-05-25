The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1980 and works to grow businesses in the Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, and Albuquerque areas. The chamber’s Discover Sandoval effort is working to assist businesses in the Sandoval area to boost the community.

Sandoval County has various positions available for engineers, construction workers, project managers, healthcare providers, and more. The community also has the positive aspects of lower costs of living and lower crime than most areas in the southwest.

Numerous groups within the chamber help to support the community, one of which is the Veterans Business Support Coalition. The coalition supports veteran-owned businesses and displays “Hero” banners along Highway 528 in Rio Rancho.

The chamber also works to support non-profits through its Non-profit Alliance. To learn more about the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce, click here. To learn more about the Sandoval area and what it has to offer, click here.