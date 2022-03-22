Here to protect New Mexicans.

March is New Mexico Poison Prevention Month and if you did not know the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center is a free public service program that works to prevent poisonings in our state. Health Education Coordinator for the NM Poison and Drug Information Center stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us about their mission. The 3rd week of March is usually considered Poison Prevention Week but they have chosen to expand it to last the whole month.

They offer services to help when you are dealing with a poisoning issue, they have a hotline to talk to a registered pharmacist to help you in any area of questions you may have.

To find out more or get more help, click here.