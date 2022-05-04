Working to prioritize mental health. During the month of May, the focus is on Mental Health Awareness and the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is working to keep the community engaged and offer help.

This department was designed to assist the community and help those who are experiencing a substance use disorder or behavioral health issues. Margarita Chavez-Sanchez Director of Behavioral Health Services breaks down the basics of what individuals should focus on to maintain and recognize mental health needs. Some warning signs they look for are a change in patterns like drinking more or shifting a change in activities.

The department offers a wide variety of services at the ‘Care Campus’ and they are always taking in individuals. For more information, visit www.bernco.gov/department-behavioral-health-services/.