During the month of September, it is the time to bring awareness to fall prevention. Falls are known as the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for those 65 and older. There are a variety of prevention tips and tricks to be safe and prevent falls.

Maria Granzotti CMO of Tivity Health & Whole Health Living joined New Mexico Living to provide an in-depth explanation of what this month is all about. She explains that most minor and even major falls can have a bigger effect on health issues down the line. Risk factors for falling include the home, pets, and other visual items in the way. Medications can also cause falls at any point based on side effects.

Those who are looking to gain more stability can check out Silver Sneakers. They provide a variety of classes including fall prevention. Those who take part tend to build their physical strength, mental confidence, and more. To learn more, visit https://tools.silversneakers.com/.