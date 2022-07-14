For some people, diet and exercise is enough to easily lose weight. But for others, it does not come off that easy despite all the effort they put in. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer and his intern Ahmed Abbas stopped by to give advice for those struggling with weight-loss.

Both guests emphasize the importance of feeling good psychologically and mentally to have a successful diet. They say that although some people might eat well and exercise correctly, they are stopped in their diet because of “psychological barriers.” Those barriers are often caused by stress and can result in sleep or digestive issues for example.

Today’s takeaway is that relieving your body and mind from stress is a key feature for an efficient diet.

For more information, click here.