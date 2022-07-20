The Lavender in the Village Festival is the largest lavender festival in the southwest. It features over 100 vendors of lavender plants, products, artwork and more. Organizer Dean Strober and Board Member Matt Kuchar stopped by to talk about this festival.

Strober said lavender inspires people in many different ways which is what the festival intends to showcase this year. He added the public can expect lavender-themed food and drinks, art and music at the event. Matt Kuchar emphasized the fundraising aspect of the festival. According to him, all the proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to “local farmers and farm camps for kids.”

Different events will be scattered throughout July 23 and July 24. For more information, click here.