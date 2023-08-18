They are an unexplainable Latin sound that is only best understood when experienced live.

‘Nosotros‘ has been drawing music lovers to their distinctive sound for more than 20 years transforming from a guitar trio to now an 11-piece band.

They will be forming at Angel Fire Friday, August 18 for the Cool Summer Nights, and on Sunday, August 20 they will be performing at the Bosque Chile Festival at Expo New Mexico.

The band’s remarkable evolution over the years taking on new members and leadership along the way has resulted in the 11-piece Latin music powerhouse it is today. The group seamlessly combines a myriad of Latin rhythms with elements of rock, salsa, jazz, and cumbia creating an innovative and imaginative Latin sound that is, unique, undefinable, and unmistakably.

For more information visit nosotrosmusic.net.