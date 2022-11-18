For the first time since the pandemic, Landmark Musicals is lighting up its stage, getting ready for its production of Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas.’ Landmark musicals is a non-profit community theater dedicated to performing quality broadway musicals, and they use a live orchestra for all of their productions.

White Christmas is based on the classic 1954 film of the same name. The story is centered around two army buddies, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have become a very successful song and team. Their goal is to help their former army general make a success of his Vermont country inn. Along the way, they meet and romance a pair of sisters who will be performing at the inn.

White Christmas dates:

Opening day November 26

November 27

December 2-4

December 9-11

Purchase tickets

White Christmas will be showcased at the UNM Rodney Theatre. Mask are recommended but not required.