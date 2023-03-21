Landmark Musicals is gearing up for its upcoming production this weekend. In collaboration with Sandia Prep, they are raising the curtain on the hit Disney Musical ‘Newsies‘ at UNM’s Rodey Theater. Landmark Musicals is a non-profit community theater dedicated to performing quality Broadway Musicals and for this production, they’re changing it up with the collaboration.

Disney’s Newsies is an exhilarating tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, and leader of the band of teenage “Newsies” who fight against the establishment. Inspired by a true story in turn-of-the-century 1899 in New York City. The Broadway musical is based on the 1992 motion picture which features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. The show features the classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.” Newsies is a high-energy show full of dancing and singing, perfect for the entire family.

People can purchase tickets for Newsies from March 24 – April 2, 2023. Ticket prices start at $25.50. At the Rodey Theatre. For more information visit unmtickets.com.