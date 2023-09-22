With a mission to exceed expectations, La Vida Felicidad is an organization that provides crucial services to help people achieve a better quality of life. From childhood speech therapy to helping the elderly stay comfortable in their homes, La Vida Felicidad is there to help.

La Vida Felicidad has been providing its services all throughout New Mexico for the last 40 years. The organization offers an array of services, ranging throughout all stages of life, from prenatal care to senior services.

The organization has its Boots and Bowties event coming up on February 10, 2024; it will take place at The Horseshoe Saloon and Event Center in Los Chaves. The event will feature a live country band, a silent auction, dancing, desserts, and more. Money raised from the event will go straight back into helping La Vida Felicidad support its early childhood program.

To learn more about La Vida Felicidad’s work, visit their website here. To donate to the organization’s efforts throughout New Mexico, click here.