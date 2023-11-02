The Dual Language Education of New Mexico nonprofit has created one of the largest dual language conferences in the country, the La Cosecha Dual Language Conference. The conference will take place from November 8 through November 11 and will offer a series of fun and educational events.

On Thursday, November 9, this year’s event will host a comedy fundraiser featuring Carlos Medina, Korey Herrera, Zach Abeyta, and more in support of scholarships for bilingual teachers. The comedy show, Noche De Risa, will take place at the Clyde Hotel starting at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The show will be followed by a dance party to keep the entertainment going; tickets to the comedy show cost $25 and can be purchased at this link.