The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is known as the one and only of its kind that has a Convention and Tourism Department. Since 1976, they have worked to promote Albuquerque globally as a destination for tourism and convention that hit specific markets.

They are gearing up to host ‘Las Cosecha 2022‘. The event will bring together educators, parents, researchers, and practitioners who support dual language enrichment programs from all across the U.S. Individuals can participate in person or virtually. It will take place in Santa Fe from November 2-5. Registration is still open.