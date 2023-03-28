Giving more than just shoes. Since 2015, more than 25,000 pairs of shoes have been put on the feet of children within Title 1 schools throughout Albuquerque. KRQE Cares will be hosting its last phone bank, Wednesday, March 29. f you’re still looking to get involved there’s time. Today Carolyn Rush, KRQE community relations director explained the importance of the contribution of the community.

Rush explained how they understand times are tough right now but even donating as low as $5 can help, put shoes in a kid’s feet. The impact of Shoes for Kids goes beyond just putting shoes on someone’s foot. Principals and school administrators said after kids received shoes, they feel equal to everyone around them since everyone is getting a brand-new pair of shoes.

Donating is easy and a few dollars can go a long way to helping kids get a new pair of shoes. The community can donate all year round here.