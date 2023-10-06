Each year, the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign collects many new pairs of sneakers and distributes them to Title I schools throughout Albuquerque. However, the best part of KRQE Cares is how the community goes above and beyond to drive the program forward.

KRQE Cares’ sponsors step up each year to bless students with a gift that brings both joy and confidence. Earlier this year, the Paradise Hills United Methodist Church donated over 200 shoes to the program. Convergint Technologies also rallied its employees to bring in over 100 shoes. This week, Amazon brought over $2,000 worth of shoes to the program.

For those who would like to contribute to the effort, there are many ways to donate. KRQE Cares works with the non-profit Assistance League of Albuquerque to make Shoes for Kids possible. To donate online, click the link below.