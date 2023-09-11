The mission of KRQE Cares is to positively impact children in low-income families throughout the state of New Mexico. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program is in partnership with the Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit 501c organization serving the Albuquerque area. All donations from our viewers and sponsors are directly given to the Assistance League of Albuquerque for the purchase of shoes and socks.
KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids: How it helps put shoes on Albuquerque kids
by: Allison Giron
